Trump drops lawsuit attempting to block NY attorney general from accessing his trust records

By Kara Scannell, CNN

Former President Donald Trump on Friday withdrew his lawsuit seeking to block the New York attorney general’s office from accessing materials from his private trust.

In a one-page notice filed with Judge Donald Middlebrooks, Trump’s attorney, Timothy Weber, said he was voluntarily dismissing the lawsuit. No further reason was given.

Last month, Middlebrooks rejected Trump’s effort to obtain a temporary injunction to block New York Attorney General Letitia James from obtaining documents from the trust, saying Trump had “no substantial likelihood of success on the merits.” A motion to dismiss the lawsuit was still pending.

The move comes one day after Middlebrooks sanctioned Trump and another one of his attorney’s $937,989 for a lawsuit Trump brought against Hillary Clinton, former top Justice Department officials and several others alleging they conspired against him in the 2016 campaign.

“This case should never have been brought. Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start,” the judge wrote Thursday. “No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim.”

CNN’s Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.