Jeff Zients to replace Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

Jeff Zients, who ran President Joe Biden‘s Covid-19 response effort and served in high-ranking roles in the Obama administration, is viewed inside the White House as the leading candidate to be the next chief of staff, according to three people briefed on the matter.

