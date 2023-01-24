Overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, leaves 3 dead, suspect at large

By Amanda Watts, CNN

At least three people are dead following an overnight shooting in Yakima, Washington, according to Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray.

Murray said the suspect in the shooting remains at large.

“This is a dangerous person and it’s random, so there is a danger to the community,” Murray said. “We don’t have a motive and we don’t know why.”

While speaking to media Tuesday, Murray said at approximately 3:30 a.m., a male suspect went into a Circle K store on Nob Hill Blvd and started shooting.

“When officers arrived, they located three deceased parties at the Circle K store and quickly realized that there was a second shooting scene across the street at the ampm,” Murray said.

At the ampm store, Murray said the suspect “shot into a vehicle — you can see the party in that vehicle move to the passenger seat — and then the suspect stole his car.”

Murray said the person who was carjacked could be a fourth victim, but their status is unknown.

“It appears to be a random situation,” Murray said. “There was no apparent conflict between the parties — the male just walked in and started shooting.”

Murray noted that the suspect’s location is unknown, but authorities are looking for a “gray or silver sedan Chrysler.”

Murray said his department has video from the scene and will release photos of the unknown suspect shortly.

“We will do everything we can to locate and apprehend that person and keep the public informed,” he added.

