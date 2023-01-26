Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 4:42 PM

Funeral services for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Funeral services will be held for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen over two days.

Chief Allen died Jan. 17 at 71. He had led the El Paso Police department for the last 15 years.

A tribute to Allen is being held at the El Paso Convention Center between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, at Abundant Church on 1000 Valley Crest Dr. from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Chief Allen will be laid to rest Friday at Evergreen East Cemetery. Services there will be between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

View Chief Allen's obituary.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content