Funeral services for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Funeral services will be held for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen over two days.

Chief Allen died Jan. 17 at 71. He had led the El Paso Police department for the last 15 years.

A tribute to Allen is being held at the El Paso Convention Center between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, at Abundant Church on 1000 Valley Crest Dr. from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Chief Allen will be laid to rest Friday at Evergreen East Cemetery. Services there will be between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

View Chief Allen's obituary.