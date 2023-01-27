RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel elected to fourth consecutive term

By Maeve Reston and Jeff Zeleny, CNN

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was elected to a fourth consecutive term Friday after a vote by RNC members who gathered here for their winter meeting.

McDaniel fended off a stronger-than-expected challenge from Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committeewoman from California and an attorney who has represented former President Donald Trump.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

