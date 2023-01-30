Explosion inside Pakistan mosque

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- Thirty people are dead and 120 injured after an explosion inside a mosque in Pakistan.

According to police, the explosion happened in the northwestern city Peshawar, in the middle of afternoon prayers.

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Representatives for the TTP putting out statements saying it was "revenge" for the death of Khalid Khorasani a TTP militant and one of the groups' founding members.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemning the attack, saying, "The entire nation and institutions are united to end terrorism."

Rescue operations continue into late Monday.