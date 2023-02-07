Skip to Content
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh expected to leave Biden administration

Christopher Marquez

By Phil Mattingly and Kevin Liptak, CNN

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to depart the Biden administration soon, according to two people familiar with the matter, marking the first Cabinet secretary departure of President Joe Biden’s presidency.

Walsh has been offered a job heading the NHL’s Players’ Association, the people said. His departure isn’t expected to be announced until after Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

Biden’s Cabinet has seen remarkably little turnover since he entered office in 2021. Walsh would be the first head of a major agency or department to leave his position.

Walsh, a former mayor of Boston, has acted as a major player in labor negotiations and other matters during Biden’s term.

News of Walsh’s departure was first reported by the Daily Faceoff.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

