McCarthy confirms Santos is facing House probe

By Manu Raju, Chief Congressional Correspondent

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said New York GOP Rep. George Santos is facing a House Ethics Committee probe, confirming for the first time that the panel has opened an investigation into the embattled freshman. McCarthy said the House will take action depending on what the panel finds.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

