College Board calls out Department of Education for ban on African American Studies

The College Board is speaking out against Florida Department of Education officials over its new ban on high school advance placement African American studies.

The board issuing a statement, admitting to mistakes in the rollout of the AP course but said the dialogue over the issue has moved from a cooperative debate to misinformation.

They also said, claims that they were in constant conversations with Florida about the content of AP African American studies were untrue and politically motivated.

Florida officials objected to some of the authors and topics including black queer studies and black feminism that were originally part of the course.

The College Board has denied claims the course was influenced by political pressure.