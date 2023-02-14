Investigation continues into alleged NMSU hazing

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) — NMSU Police continue to probe an alleged hazing incident on the Aggie basketball team.

A player alleges three of his teammates held him down in the men’s locker room and Pan American Center on multiple occasions. The victim tells police the suspects took off his pants and hit him in the buttocks. He said they also grabbed his genitals and that it happened in front of other players.

The men’s basketball program has been suspended due to the allegations.

The university held a board of regents meeting this morning and will have another one this evening. We don’t know if the hazing will be part of the discussion, but we will follow up and let you know.