Pence to fight subpoena on separation of powers grounds because he was president of Senate
By Kaitlan Collins, CNN
Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to fight a recent subpoena from the special counsel based on the grounds that he was president of the Senate at the time and therefore shielded from the order, a source familiar with the matter confirms to CNN.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
