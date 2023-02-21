Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 11:41 AM

Tattooed Juarez cat owned by a former cartel leader up for adoption

Canal 44

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The cat found inside of CERESO 3 with a gang tattoo will be put up for adoption.

The city of Juárez will conduct a news conference on Tuesday at the Juárez city hall. Juarez officials will give details on how to adopt the Egyptian cat, which is worth up to $2,000.

In February, State public safety officials said members of the K-9 Group seized the cat with the marking "Made in Mexico" logo, which alludes to one of the criminal groups operating in the State of Chihuahua.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content