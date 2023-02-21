Tattooed Juarez cat owned by a former cartel leader up for adoption

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The cat found inside of CERESO 3 with a gang tattoo will be put up for adoption.

The city of Juárez will conduct a news conference on Tuesday at the Juárez city hall. Juarez officials will give details on how to adopt the Egyptian cat, which is worth up to $2,000.

In February, State public safety officials said members of the K-9 Group seized the cat with the marking "Made in Mexico" logo, which alludes to one of the criminal groups operating in the State of Chihuahua.