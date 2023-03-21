Anthony Board Trustee calls for Mayor Pro-Tem’s resignation after Flores allegedly kicked a resident out of meeting for ‘silly faces’

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Board Trustee is asking for Anthony Mayor Pro-Tem Elva J. Flores's resignation after Flores allegedly requested a resident be escorted out of the meeting for making "silly faces" at her.

“During the meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem (MPT). Elva J. Flores incited a member of the community by pulling out her phone in a public meeting and recording the audience for the entire meeting; making it known that she was recording. As a result, MPT Flores demanded that a constituent be escorted out for making 'silly faces' at her, and requested that she be banned from the next two meetings. The same individual that was escorted out was the individual that requested MPT Flores remove a torn United States flag that was flown outside of her property out of respect for the leaders that continuously fight for our freedom,” said Board Trustee Gabriel Holguin.

As a result, Holguin wrote a letter to Mayor Murillo, Interim City Manager and City Attorney asking for the Mayor's immediate resignation.