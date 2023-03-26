Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 1:33 PM

News conference with new NMSU Men’s Head Basketball Coach, Jason Hooten

Editor's note: The news conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU is set to hold a news conference to introduce the new head of its men's basketball program, Jason Hooten.

Hooten has 13 years of head coaching experience in his 30-year coaching career. He comes from Sam Houston State University.

He is now the 28th head coach of the Aggie men's basketball program.

NMSU announced Jason Hooten as the team's new head coach on Friday.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content