News conference with new NMSU Men’s Head Basketball Coach, Jason Hooten

Editor's note: The news conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU is set to hold a news conference to introduce the new head of its men's basketball program, Jason Hooten.

Hooten has 13 years of head coaching experience in his 30-year coaching career. He comes from Sam Houston State University.

He is now the 28th head coach of the Aggie men's basketball program.

