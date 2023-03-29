Levi’s faces backlash over A.I. diversity plan

Levi's is responding to the backlash over its plan to use artificial intelligence to have a more diverse group of models its clothes.

"Levi Strauss and Co." released an editor's note Tuesday to last week's statement announcing the program.

The note stated that the original statement did not properly represent certain aspects of its partnership with the digital fashion studio "lalaland.ai."

The company said last week, that it would collaborate with the studio to create computer-generated models who are diverse in body types to supplement its human models.

The plan drew criticism with comparisons of being "digital blackface" models.

Levi's says it is not using the pilot program as a way to substitute real diversity and declared that is was committed to working with diverse models in real photo shoots.