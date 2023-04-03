Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of April 2 to April 8
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures March 26 to March 31.
Guardrail Repair Project
Monday, April 3
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- North Desert between Nashua and Vinton left lane closed.
Tuesday, April 4
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border) westbound between Zaragoza and Padres right lane closed.
Wednesday, April 5
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 19 left turning lane closed.
Thursday, April 6
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Hawkins and Viscount right lane and Viscount exit ramp closed.
Friday, April 7
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Dallas and Downtown exit ramp left lane closed.
Maintenance
Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 7
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- US-54 north and southbound between Cassidy and Altura alternate lane closures.
- US-54 northbound at Pershing entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.
- I-10 east and westbound at Schuster under I-10 right lane closed.
Crews will be cleaning.
Montana Frontage Road Project
Monday, April 3 through Tuesday April 4
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane and turn lane closures from Lee Trevino Drive to Global Reach Drive
Crews will be installing handicap ramp
Monday, April 3 through Friday April 7
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right shoulder and lane closure from Global Reach Drive to Limerick Road
Crews will be installing sidewalk and Concrete Ramp
Sergeant Major Operational Improvements Project
Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 7
Daily, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound alternating right and left shoulder closures at Sergeant Major Underpass
Crews will be conducting general clean-up
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, April 2 through Thursday, April 6
Nightly 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Entrance Ramp
- Alameda Road Underpass
- Pan American Road Underpass
Crews will be working on bridge structures and widening
Sunday, April 2 through Thursday, April 6
Nightly 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Alameda Road Underpass
- Pan American Road Underpass
Crews will be working on bridge structures and widening
Monday, April 3 through Saturday, April 8
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) south and northbound alternating lane closure from Alameda Avenue to Socorro Road
Crews will be doing utility wiring
Monday, April 3 through Saturday, April 8
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to Pan American Exit Ramp
Crews will be using for job access
Monday, April 3 through Saturday, April 8
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure Pan American Exit Ramp to Pan American Intersection
Crews will be working on retaining wall
Monday April 3, through Saturday April 8
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound left lane closure at North Loop Exit Ramp
Crews will be placing retaining wall and flume
Monday, April 3 through Saturday, April 8
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) southbound to northbound turnaround at Bob Hope Drive will be closed
Crews will be working on traffic control housing
I-10 Widening West
Sunday, April 2, through Thursday, April 6
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.
Crews will be installing concrete pavement.
Monday, April 3
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eastbound Exit 0 (F.M. 1905/Anthony) will be closed to all traffic.
- DETOUR: Continue on eastbound I-10, take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), use the turnaround to enter westbound I-10, take Exit 0 (F.M. 1905/Anthony).
Crews will be conducting electrical work.
Monday, April 3, through Saturday, April 8
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.
Crews will be constructing bridges.
Monday, April 3, through Saturday, April 8
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Occasional lane closures on North Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.
- Occasional lane closures on South Desert Boulevard between Anthony, Texas, and Redd Road.
Crews will be conducting electrical work.
Tuesday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 5
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.
- DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard and re-enter at Transmountain Road.
Crews will be installing concrete pavement.
Continuing through Sunday, April 9
24 hours a day
- South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.
- North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Transmountain Road and Los Mochis Drive.
Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.
LAS CRUCES
Locust Street Road Closure
Locust Street will be closed between University Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue from 8 p.m. Sunday April 2, 2023, to 6 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023.
Solano Drive Lane Closure
There will be a temporary closure of the southbound, right lane on Solano Drive, at the intersection of Madrid Avenue, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Fiber Optic Pathway Installation on Picacho Avenue
Fiber Optic Pathway Installation will occur on west Picacho Avenue from north Alameda Boulevard to north Main Street beginning Monday, April 3, 2023.