Distracted driving dangers and tips

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Distracted drivers makes the borderland roadways dangerous to everyone around them. Their carelessness significantly increases the risk that they will cause a bad car accident. Last year in Texas there were 3,642 that died on our roads alone once they get into the vehicle according to the NRSF.

Activities that can divert the driver's attention include talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, or using a navigation system.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says there are more than 325,000 serious injuries every year from distracted driving crashes.

There are apps available on your phone that can help you avoid using it while driving.

Parents can talk to their children about the rules and responsibilities when it comes to driving. Remind them that driving is a skill that requires the driver’s full attention, and texts and phone calls can wait until you park.

Although this is for drivers, if you are a passenger in the vehicle it is important for you to speak up if you see your driver being distracted.