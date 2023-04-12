El Paso woman pleads guilty to impersonating federal employee

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman has pleaded guilty to 11 counts related to wire fraud and impersonating a federal employee.

Court documents state that, 53-year-old, Ana Maria Hernandez claimed that she was a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employee.

According to the documents, Hernandez said that she would process immigration applications for undocumented non-citizens for a fee.

Officials say she amassed thousands of dollars of unexplained income in 18 months corresponding with her fraudulent activity.

She was arrested on January 23, 2023. After her arrest the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas began receiving calls from potential victims.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to 10 counts of wire fraud and one count of impersonating and employee of the U.S. Government.

She could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and three years on the impersonation count.

A date for her sentencing has not been announced.