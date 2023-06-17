Kourtney Kardashian announces she’s pregnant at Blink-182 concert



By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kourtney Kardashian stole the show at a Blink-182 concert Friday by announcing that she and husband Travis Barker are expecting their first child together.

The entrepreneur and reality star shared a video on her verified social media in which she is in the audience at the show, jumping up and down while holding a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.”

Barker, who is the drummer for Blink-182, jumped off stage and kissed his wife as the Los Angeles audience roared their approval.

The pair got engaged in October 2021.

They married last year in multiple ceremonies. First in Las Vegas, following the Grammy Awards in April 2022 in what they said was not a legally binding exchange of vows, a legal wedding at the Santa Barbara courthouse in May, wrapping up with a lavish ceremony they hosted soon after in Portofino, Italy, at Villa Olivetto, the estate of Dolce & Gabbana designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

The couple each have children from previous relationships.

Kardashian, 44, shares three children with her former longtime partner Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Barker, 47, is father to his Landon, daughter Alabama and his stepdaughter Atiana, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The two have shared a bit about their fertility journey on Hulu’s reality series, “The Kardashians.”

In September 2022, Kardashian told The Wall Street Journal she had paused in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments leading up to getting married because it was “a lot” and she wanted to focus on planning her wedding ceremony.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Kardashian and Barker for comment.

