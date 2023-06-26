Skip to Content
Doña Ana County residents urged to take advantage of cooling centers amid blistering temperatures

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- As summer temperatures continue to rise, Doña Ana County is reminding the public that some of its community centers are open during normal business hours, and can offer a comfortable environment for residents seeking relief from the high temperatures.

The community centers are open to all residents, regardless of age or income. Residents will be able to access air conditioned spaces, water, seating areas, and restroom facilities.

The following community center are open during the week:

  • Butterfield: 9350 Berry Patch Ln., Las Cruces
  • Colquitt: 625 Paseo Real Dr., Chaparral
  • Organ: 5880 Second St., Organ
  • Radium Springs: 12060 Lindbeck Rd., Radium Springs
  • Vado/Del Cerro: 180 La Fe Ave., Vado

For more information about Doña Ana County, please visit www.donaanacounty.org.

