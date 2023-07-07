El Paso Police charge pair with murder following brutal fight

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police charged 37-year-old Horizon City resident Kyle Austin Lopez and 48-year-old El Pasoan Albert Cadena with murder.

Crimes Against Persons Detectives say the pair shot and killed a man during a fight on the 2000 block of Diciembre, just blocks from Hanks High School in East El Paso.

Investigators are waiting to identify the 39-year-old victim until they can notify next of kin.

Officers responded to Del Sol Hospital the night of June 28. That's where the victim was taken following the fight. He died at the hospital.

Officials booked Lopez on a $1,500,000 bond and booked Cadena on a $1,000,000.

Investigators have not yet explained what led up to the fight. ABC-7 is working to gather additional details. Stay tuned.