Subway to giveaway one million free subs today

Today, Subway restaurants are giving away up to a million six inch subs to showcase their new deli sliced meats.

If you're up for a free lunch here's how to do it, go to a participating location between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and choose a six inch sub from their new deli heroes lineup.

The company invested close to $80 million dollars in new deli meat slicers for 20 thousand restaurants.

There is only one free lunch available per person and no coupons will be taken during this offer.