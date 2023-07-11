Skip to Content
News

Subway to giveaway one million free subs today

By
Updated
today at 6:07 AM
Published 6:15 AM

Today, Subway restaurants are giving away up to a million six inch subs to showcase their new deli sliced meats.

If you're up for a free lunch here's how to do it, go to a participating location between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and choose a six inch sub from their new deli heroes lineup.

The company invested close to $80 million dollars in new deli meat slicers for 20 thousand restaurants.

There is only one free lunch available per person and no coupons will be taken during this offer.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is a news producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content