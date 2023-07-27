Las Cruces Fire Department utilizing bulldozer, large water tanker to extinguish landfill fire

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Fire Department is deploying a large bulldozer and water tanker to help extinguish a fire that started in the landfill more than five days ago. Lightning is believed to be the cause.

The fire broke out last Saturday at the Foothills Landfill, a green waste landfill on the 500 block of south Sonoma Ranch Boulevard.

The initial plan was to allow the pile of material to burn itself out. However, after comprehensive evaluation of various factors including safety, environmental impact and available resources, the fire department said it saw it best to bring in heavy machinery to help control the smoldering material.

The plan now is to separate the material - including trees, branches, leaves, weeds and grasses - and spread it into smaller piles. It will then be smothered with dirt.

Arrangements have also been made to bring in a 6,000-gallon water tanker and a large bulldozer to assist in separating and extinguishing the material.

The Las Cruces Fire Department said ut now estimates that smoke from the smoldering debris will be significantly reduced, and likely undetectable in surrounding neighborhoods by Thursday afternoon.