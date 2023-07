The offramp on Patriot Freeway at Kenworthy is closed at this time.

Police said Special Traffic Investigators are on scene.

ABC-7 crews witnessed one car and a tanker truck that were involved.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gateway North and Kenworthy.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police confirm one person has died following a car crash in northeast El Paso.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.