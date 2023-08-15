Residents say flooding causes structural damage in East El Paso neighborhood every time it rains

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A large pool of standing water is raising concern among residents of an East El Paso neighborhood as at least two properties' rock wall is cracked and allegedly crumbling.

Courtesy: Teresa Nunez

An ABC-7 viewer said they, along with other residents of , are forced to drive through about a foot of water whenever it rains.

"The dip is getting deeper and my concern is that we will have a huge sink hole," Teresa Nunez said in an email.

El Paso Water spokesperson Denise Parra confirmed that there is no leak or water main break in the area.

Nunez told ABC-7 that the city held a community meeting in April in which residents were told there was a plan to build a bridge over the affected area. She said as of yet, that project has not been started.

Courtesy: Teresa Nunez

The city's streets department has not yet responded to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.