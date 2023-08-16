Off-duty LA County deputy fatally shot by police at golf course

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been fatally shot in an encounter with police officers at a Southern California golf course. The shooting by local officers occurred Tuesday at the Sierra Lakes Golf Club in the city of Fontana, about 45 miles east of Los Angeles. The deputy has been identified as 45-year-old Alejandro Diaz, a resident of Fontana. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says in a statement that it is deeply saddened by the tragic shooting. Fontana police reportedly went to the golf course on a call of shots fired. A resident says the deputy lived in one of the homes surrounding the golf course.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.