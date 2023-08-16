Tennessee hostage situation ends with brothers killed, 4 officers and victim wounded

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A hostage situation at a Tennessee apartment complex erupted into gunfire when police entered the residence after an hourslong standoff, leaving two brothers who were barricaded inside dead. Four Clarksville police officers and the hostage were also wounded in the gunfire. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the episode began Tuesday afternoon when police executed arrest warrants at the apartment complex on aggravated burglary charges. The brothers barricaded themselves into an apartment with the hostage. Hours of negotiations with the police ended in the shooting early Wednesday. The brothers were identified as 31-year-old Brandon Green and 33-year-old Leonard Green. Authorities said the four officers’ wounds were not considered life-threatening.

