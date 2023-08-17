ABC-7 obtains indictment of man accused of approaching crowd with loaded rifle

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Court documents obtained by ABC-7 breakdown the two felony charges that a man now faces.

22-year-old Andres Gabriel Lodoza was arrested Saturday after El Paso police said he approached a crowd with a loaded weapon after having an altercation with someone at a westside bar.

Police arrested him on a misdemeanor Terroristic Threat charge, but Judge Sara Priddy decided there was no probable cause to charge him with that. They were able to arrest him because he had outstanding traffic warrants.

Police and The El Paso District Attorney worked together to reevaluate the case and Lodoza was charged with two counts of Felony Terroristic Threat.

According to the indictment, the first charge was due to the threats made to the group in the area.

Police said it all happened outside the Champagne Villain bar at the Cincinnati Entertainment District. Police documents stated that Lodoza approached a crowd with a loaded rifle. Lodoza told FBI agents that he got the rifle out of his car after being involved in an altercation with a person inside the bar, according to police.

Investigators said said Lodoza a man had threatened him, claiming he was from a gang. Lodoza said he got his rifle, citing his military background, with the intention to intimidate the man who threatened him.

For the first felony charge, the documents reads:

"Paragraph A

did then and there, with intent to place the public or a substantial group of the public in fear of serious bodily injury, did them and there threaten to commit an offense involving violence, to wit: Deadly Conduct;

Paragraph B

did then and there, with intent to place the public or a substantial group of the public in fear of serious bodily injury, did then and there threaten to commit an offense involving violence, to wit: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. And it is further presented in and to said Court that a deadly weapon, to-wit: a firearm, was used or exhibited during the commission of the aforesaid offense or during immediate flight following the commission of the aforesaid offense, and that the defendant used or exhibited said deadly weapon,"

For the second felony charge, the state indictment states:

Paragraph A



did then and there, with intent to influence the conduct or activities of an agency of the federal government, namely Federal Bureau Investigation, did then and there threaten to commit an offense involving violence, to-wit: Deadly Conduct,

Paragraph B



did then and there, with intent to influence the conduct or activities of an agency of the federal government, namely Federal Bureau of

Investigation, did then and there threaten to commit an offense involving violence, to-wit: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon,

Paragraph C



did then and there, with intent to influence the conduct or activities of an agency of the federal government, namely The United States Army, did then and there threaten to commit an offense involving violence, to wit: Deadly Conduct,

Paragraph D



did then and there, with intent to influence the conduct or activities of an agency of the federal govemment, namely The United States Army, did then and there threaten to commit an offense involving violence, to wit: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, And it is further presented in and to said Court that a deadly weapon, to-wit: a firearm, was used or exhibited during the commission of the aforesaid offense or during immediate flight following the commission of the aforesaid offense, and that the defendant used or exhibited said deadly weapon,



AGAINST THE PEACE AND DIGNITY OF THE STATE.