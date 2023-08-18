El Paso County Sheriff’s vehicle runs red light, causes crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A marked El Paso County Sheriff's unit caused a crash after running a red light at the intersection of Pebble Hills and Zaragoza Friday morning, the Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy reportedly hit another car with four passengers, and minor injuries were reported. The Sheriff's Office did not say what those injuries were or who sustained them, but they said the deputy was taken to a local hospital.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. The intersection was closed for four hours as El Paso County Sheriff's Office Special Traffic Investigators surveyed the scene.