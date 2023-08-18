Skip to Content
News

El Paso County Sheriff’s vehicle runs red light, causes crash

MGN
By
New
Published 5:11 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A marked El Paso County Sheriff's unit caused a crash after running a red light at the intersection of Pebble Hills and Zaragoza Friday morning, the Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy reportedly hit another car with four passengers, and minor injuries were reported. The Sheriff's Office did not say what those injuries were or who sustained them, but they said the deputy was taken to a local hospital.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. The intersection was closed for four hours as El Paso County Sheriff's Office Special Traffic Investigators surveyed the scene.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content