Passenger who survived fiery crash that claimed 4 lives is facing charges

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A woman who survived a fiery crash that claimed the lives of four Maine Maritime Academy students is facing charges because she’s accused of facilitating conduct that led to the tragedy. Noelle Tavares, of North Falmouth, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty this week to numerous charges related to the crash last December. Hancock County District Attorney Robert Granger says the grand jury found probable cause of “accomplice liability” attached to the charges, allowing her to be charged even though she wasn’t the driver. The driver, Joshua Goncalves-Radding, of North Babylon, New York, already pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, aggravated drunken driving and other charges.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.