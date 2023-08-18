Wreckage from Tuskegee airman’s plane that crashed during WWII training recovered from Lake Huron

DETROIT (AP) — A team of divers have been trolling the deep, cold waters of Lake Huron off Michigan’s Thumb for several weeks each of the past few years searching for scattered pieces of aviation — and Black military — history. Their target is the wreckage of a World War II-era fighter plane flown by a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen that crashed during training nearly 80 years ago near Port Huron, about 60 miles northeast of Detroit. Hundreds of pieces from the wreck have been recovered. The P-39’s 1,200-pound engine was hauled up this week. Once restored, the artifacts will be exhibited at a museum in Detroit that preserves the history of the airmen.

