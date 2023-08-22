Central African Republic validates vote for new constitution that increases the president’s control

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — The Central African Republic has voted in favor of adopting a new constitution. The country’s high court announced Monday that it had validated the results of a national referendum proposed by the ruling party. The changes to the 2016 constitution expand executive power by extending presidential terms from five to seven years and doing away with presidential term limits. The president will also appoint more judges to the constitutional court. CAR has been in the grips of violent conflict since 2013, when a bloody power struggle erupted between Christian and Muslim militias. Rebel groups have since combined to oppose the state, which has employed Russian Wagner mercenaries to regain territory and secure the referendum.

