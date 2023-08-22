Puerto Rico police investigate deaths of 35 cats at horse racing complex

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Puerto Rico are investigating the deaths of 35 cats at a horse racing facility. Authorities said Tuesday that a security guard making the rounds at the Camarero Hippodrome in the northern town of Canovanas found the dead cats and contacted police. Police say a necropsy is being performed on one of the cats to determine what killed the animals, although poison was suspected. Puerto Rico approved a law in 2008 to prosecute animal cruelty after animal control workers seized dozens of dogs and cats from a public housing project and threw them over a bridge.

