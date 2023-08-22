Some states reject federal money to find and replace dangerous lead pipes

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some U.S. states are turning down all or most of their initial share of federal money to find and replace lead pipes. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included $15 billion to help remove lead pipes that can deposit dangerous amounts of lead in tap water. The money would be provided over five years in the form of grants and loans. Washington, Oregon, Maine and Alaska declined all or most of the money they were offered in the first year of funding. Experts say some states and communities may be hesitant to take out loans to search for lead pipes. Activists say declining the money could mean failing to address an important public health issue.

