What drivers need to know ahead of expected rainfall

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland has experienced a drier monsoon season this year, and because of that any rainfall that hits our area can impact our roadways.

Our dry climate creates the perfect canvas for flooding. When rain hits the overtly dry ground it's hard for any rain to saturate. This leads to rain resting on top of the ground causing flooding.

Adding to the issue, our extreme heat is bringing up more oil on the road, which can lead to hydroplaning on wet roads.