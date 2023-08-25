Alex Murdaugh to plead guilty in theft case. It would be the first time he admits to a crime

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Court records show convicted murderer and former attorney Alex Murdaugh has agreed to plead guilty in federal court to stealing millions of dollars from clients. If Murdaugh doesn’t change his mind before standing in front of a judge at a Sept. 21 hearing in Charleston, it would mark the first time he had admitted to his guilt to any crime in court. The 55-year-old Murdaugh is serving a life sentence for killing his wife and son at their home two years ago. But he insisted from the witness stand at his trial he did not kill them and is appealing his double murder conviction.

