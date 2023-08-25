French former President Nicolas Sarkozy to go on trial over Libya financing for 2007 campaign

PARIS (AP) — French investigative magistrates have ordered former president Nicolas Sarkozy and 12 others to go on trial on charges that his 2007 presidential campaign received millions in illegal financing from the government of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. The national financial prosecutor announced that the decade-long investigation has been formally closed. The trial’s dates have been set for January to April 2025. The case is the biggest and most shocking of multiple corruption investigations involving Sarkozy. He has been convicted in two others. He denies wrongdoing in all cases. In the Libya case, Sarkozy is charged with illegal campaign financing, embezzling, passive corruption and related counts.

