The conflict in Sudan is fueling a humanitarian emergency of ‘epic proportions,’ UN aid chief says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that the conflict in Sudan is fueling “a humanitarian emergency of epic proportions” that threatens the entire country. Martin Griffiths also warned on Friday that a protracted conflict “could tip the entire region into a humanitarian catastrophe.” He says some places are already out of food and hundreds of thousands of Sudanese children are severely malnourished “and at imminent risk of death if left untreated.” He says a long conflict will almost certainly “lead to a lost generation of children” as millions miss out on education and endure trauma. Sudan was plunged into chaos in April when months of simmering tensions between rival generals exploded into fighting.

