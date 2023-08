ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Classes at Gadsden Middle School will have a two-hour delay due to a power outage.

Gadsden I.S.D. officials say power is likely to be restored later in the day but the delayed start is a precautionary measure pending the completion of restoration of power.

All classes for students at the middle school will be held through Google Classroom.

Classes are set to resume as normal on Tuesday.