Michigan woman pleads no contest in 2022 pond crash that led to drowning deaths of her 3 young sons

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman whose three young sons drowned last year after her SUV crashed into an ice-covered pond has pleaded no contest to several charges in connection with the crash. A judge on Monday accepted Leticia Gonzales’ no contest plea to operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and three misdemeanor charges of moving violation causing death. She awaits sentencing next month. Police say Gonzales was driving when her SUV jumped a curb in February 2022 and rolled into an ice-covered retention pond. Her sons — ages 4, 3 and 1 — all drowned. Gonzales escaped with minor injuries. Police allege she was impaired by two doses of methadone.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.