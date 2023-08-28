Skip to Content
Two men are caught on camera burglarizing an apartment office

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two men are caught on camera burglarizing an apartment office in the Lower Valley.

On August 5th, two people were recorded approaching the business office of Martin Luther King apartments on 9101 Butternut St.

According to police, both suspects appear to be white men in their 30s.

They used a grabbing tool to steal money orders from an overnight deposit box.

One of the men is of thin build and has a mustache with a beard. He wore a dark baseball cap, a blue long-sleeve shirt, denim jeans, and black and grey athletic shoes.

The second man is clean-shaven and is of average build. He wore a baseball cap, blue long-sleeve shirt, denim shorts, and dark-colored athletic shoes.

Both suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these burglars should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.cselpaso.org.

