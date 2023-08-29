Female dental assistant in Jamaica charged with kidnapping and killing an 8-year-old girl

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A female dental assistant in Jamaica has been charged with murder and kidnapping after police say she abducted an 8-year-old girl from school and killed her. Authorities say the woman was arrested roughly two weeks ago but wasn’t charged until Monday. The charges were filed nearly three months after the body of Danielle Rowe was found in the town of Portmore, just west of the capital of Kingston. Police said the woman was the former partner of the girl’s father, who is a police officer. The girl was found with her throat slashed in early June and was hospitalized but died a couple of days later.

