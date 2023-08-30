Hungary’s Orbán urges US to ‘call back Trump’ to end Ukraine war in Tucker Carlson interview

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, says the only path to ending the war in Ukraine would be the reelection of Donald Trump to the presidency. In a sprawling interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, published Wednesday, Orbán praised Trump’s foreign policy while blasting the administration of President Joe Biden and its approach to the war. He said that Trump’s return to office would be “the only way out” of the conflict, and that any suggestion that Kyiv could win the war against Russia was a lie. The interview was the second in two years between Carlson and the right-wing leader. Carlson has praised Orbán’s style of governing as a model for the United States to follow.

