Longest alligator in Mississippi history captured by hunters

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — A group of hunters have captured the longest alligator ever to be recorded in Mississippi. The state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks says four state residents harvested a male alligator Saturday in west Mississippi’s Sunflower River. The alligator weighed 802.5 pounds and measured 14 feet, 3 inches long. That breaks the previous record by over 2 inches. The area is located in a designated alligator hunting zone. Mississippi’s alligator hunting season opens on the last Friday in August each year. The 2023 season ends Sept. 4

