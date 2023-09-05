Aid group official warns the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine risks becoming “normalized”

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the aid group International Rescue Committee in Ukraine says he is bracing for fewer donations this year because not enough international attention is being placed on Ukraine as Russia’s war risks becoming a protracted conflict. David Miliband said on Tuesday the 19-month war risks becoming normalized by the international community despite the humanitarian needs of Ukrainians remaining consistent as Russian air bombs continue to destroy homes and target civilian infrastructure. The IRC is bracing to receive less in donor funds as needs elsewhere around the world grow while Ukraine is expected to face an especially cold winter.

