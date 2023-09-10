SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA ) -- Food, music, art, and cultural showcases were at the 3rd annual Bi-National Conference in Socorro Saturday. The event aimed to celebrate the rich diversity of the city.

According to the city, the festival provided a platform for cultural exchange, emphasizing the celebration of the diversity within the city of Socorro.

Among the highlights, attendees had the unique opportunity to savor dishes from local restaurants.

The event was open to all, it welcomed people from various backgrounds, fostering a sense of community as they came together to partake in the festivities.

The City of Socorro's next event is the Harvest Festival which will be held on Saturday, September 23.