Offshore wind energy plans advance in New Jersey amid opposition

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two major offshore wind power projects are taking steps forward in New Jersey. The owners of one, Community Offshore Wind, are bringing the federal government in on their environmental monitoring plans at an earlier stage than has ever been done. And federal regulators have determined that plans for Orsted’s wind farm off Ocean City are not expected to kill or seriously injure marine life. They come as New Jersey continues to grow as a hub of opposition to offshore wind projects from residents’ groups and their political allies, mostly Republicans. The state’s Democratic-controlled Legislature supports offshore wind and Gov. Phil Murphy’s drive to make the state the center of the industry on the U.S. East Coast.

