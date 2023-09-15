Louisiana moves juveniles from adult penitentiary but continues to fight court order to do so

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana officials say they have moved juvenile detainees from a former death row building at the state’s sprawling adult penitentiary. The state’s Office of Juvenile Justice says the youths were transferred Friday morning to a juvenile facility in Jackson Parish in north Louisiana. The office’s news release says the state will continue to fight a federal judge’s order that required the move. That order had been paused by a federal appeals court pending further proceedings. The state says Jackson Parish recently opened a juvenile facility that can hold the youths until a new state facility is completed.

