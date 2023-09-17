6 people shot, one fatally in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 6 people were shot at an "underage" house party in far east El Paso early Sunday morning, leaving one dead according to El Paso Police.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the 12300 block of Tierra Inca Drive, which isn't far from El Dorado High School.

El Paso Police says Crimes Against Persons is on scene investigating, and add the investigation will last "hours."

Officials say a 19-year-old man died as a result of his injuries he sustained during the shooting. Another person suffered "life-threatening injuries" according to police. The other victims suffered minor injuries.

El Paso Police say they have no suspects at this time, and they're asking for anyone with any information to contact EPPD's non-emergency number at (915) 832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

This is still a developing story