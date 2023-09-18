Bodies of 5 Greek military personnel killed in Libya flooding rescue effort are flown home

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s armed forces have declared three days of national mourning after five members of a military rescue team were killed in a road accident in flood-hit Libya. The bodies of the five — three military officials and two civilians — were flown back to a military base near Athens early on Monday, together with 13 injured team members who were taken to military hospitals in the Greek capital. A bus transporting the Greek team crashed en route to the city of Derna, which has suffered devastating flood damage. The bus hit an oncoming car, also killing three Libyan passengers. That’s according to Libyan officials.

